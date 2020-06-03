Mexican Government Freezes Nearly 2000 Cartel Bank Accounts

Mexico’s government targeted nearly 2,000 bank accounts linked to one of the nation’s most violent cartels, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Known as “Blue Agave,” the operation sought to freeze 1,939 bank accounts by Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), a news release revealed. Over several months, the UIF, led by Santiago Nieto, went through thousands of unusual transactions and identified 1,770 individuals, 167 companies, and two trust funds all linked to the CJNG.

The CJNG is considered one of Mexico’s most violent and is linked to the use of improvised explosive devices and hiring Colombian terrorists. Under the leadership of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the CJNG’s turf wars throughout the country are leading to a dramatic spike in violence.

Authorities analyzed thousands of transactions and transfers to identify the individuals behind the funneling of suspected cartel funds. It remains unclear how much was seized.

More than 40,000 financial operations that were flagged as either “unusual” or relevant during the probes. Those operations had an estimated value of $14 billion pesos or $700 million USD. Mexican authorities also analyzed more than 8,424 international money transfers with a value of $7 billion pesos or $350 million USD. Mexican authorities also combed through 2,102 reports of cash transfers worth $2,955,000 USD and 6,507 interbank transfers worth $33 million USD.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report