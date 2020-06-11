One Abandoned Migrant Found Dead, Another Rescued on Texas Ranch

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued one migrant and found another deceased after they were abandoned by their group as they attempted to circumvent an interior immigration checkpoint near Hebbronville, Texas, on June 7.

Hebbronville Station Border Patrol agents working ranchlands west of Hebbronville on June 7 encountered a group of seven illegal immigrants near Texas State Highway 359. The agents determined the seven were being smuggled around the interior immigration checkpoint. During an interview, agents learned two people had been left behind in the brush several hours prior to the group’s apprehension, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents immediately contacted a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew to begin a search and rescue operation. After about one hour, the agents found the two missing migrants. Agents checked them out and found one to be unresponsive and the other was trembling from exposure to the heat and lack of water. A Border Patrol EMT responded to the location and began treatment on both migrants.

An EMS ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the conscious migrant to a Laredo hospital. Doctors at the hospital began emergency treatment for severe dehydration. Agents identified the man as a 40-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the U.S., officials stated. He will remain in Border Patrol custody until he is medically cleared at which point he will likely be removed to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Jim Hogg County Justice of the Peace came to the scene where he pronounced the second person as deceased. Officials identified him as a 29-year-old Honduran national. Agents turned the remains of the Honduran man over to a local funeral home.

