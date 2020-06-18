K-9 Search at Immigration Checkpoint Yields $110K in Cash

The keen nose of a Border Patrol K-9 led to the seizure of $110,000 USD at a checkpoint 80 miles inland.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Immigration Checkpoint located in Brooks County, Texas, on U.S. Highway 281 observed a Dodge pickup truck approaching for inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where they conducted a physical search of the truck. The search uncovered several black taped packages hidden in a compartment, officials stated.

The agents opened the packages and found a large collection of U.S. currency. A count set the value at more than $110,000, officials reported.

Agents arrested the driver and seized the contents. Officials did not disclose any information about the driver or what agency will handle the investigation.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

Breitbart Texas reports regularly on the seizure of drugs and other human smuggling activities at the Falfurrias Immigration Checkpoint and the surrounding ranchlands in Brooks County.

Most recently, agents assigned to this checkpoint found 48 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a Hyundai sedan as the driver attempted to sneak the contraband into the U.S. interior. Once again, a K-9 alerted agents to the presence of the drugs. Officials estimated the value of the meth at approximately $1.5 million.

