Supreme Los Zetas Cartel Boss Transfers to Mexican Supermax Prison

News of the prison transfer for Miguel Angel Trevino aka “Z-40,” the hyperviolent supreme leader of Los Zetas Cartel, to a supermax facility surfaced this week.

The transfer to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation #11 in Hermosillo, Sonora, occurred on June 8,, according to court records.

Two weeks prior to the transfer, footage purportedly circulated by the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) accused three attorneys representing Z-40 of working to secure his release via bribes and other corrupt means.

The video claims that Victor Hugo Lopez Ramirez, a lawyer for Z-40, personally met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and paid $3 million to secure a release from the maximum-security Puente Grande prison.

In January, Breitbart Texas reported that Miguel and his brother, Omar Trevino “Z-42,” were still directing Zetas operations from behind bars. The arrest and debrief of “El Mounstro” Rodolfo Garza Brizeno in January revealed how they relayed information from prison.

In February, Breitbart Texas highlighted the importance of Miguel and Omar’s extradition to reduce violence along the border regions of Tamaulipas. Since 2019, Mexican police officers, soldiers, and citizens have been killed in the areas abutting Texas, yet the men directly responsible are already in custody.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.