Border Patrol Expels 41K Migrants Under Coronavirus Protocols

U.S. Border Patrol agents expelled more than 41,000 migrants who illegally crossed since March 21 under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols. The expulsions followed the apprehension of more than 67,000 in March, April, and May.

“On March 21, 2020 the President, in accordance with Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265, determined that by reason of existence of COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada, there is a serious danger of the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States; that prohibition on the introduction of persons or property, in whole or in part, from Mexico and Canada is required in the interest of public health,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a written statement. “To help prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into border facilities and into the United States, persons subject to the order will not be held in congregate areas for processing and instead will immediately be expelled to their country of last transit.”

In April and May, Border Patrol agents apprehended 37,514 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico, according to the CBP Southwest Border Migration Report. Under Title 42 authority, agents expelled 34,563 to Mexico. An additional 6,928 were expelled in the final 10 days of March.

Migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border are medically screened and subjected to a criminal background investigation before being expelled to Mexico, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

The impact of the Title 42 protocols on migrants being held in custody or released into the United States has been dramatic.

“CBP had more than 3,400 individuals in custody in early March and now averages around 100 at any given time because of this initiative and other travel restrictions,” officials told Breitbart Texas in response to an email inquiry. “For comparison, the daily average number of migrants in CBP custody was 20,000 at the peak of the migration crisis in 2019.”

“By processing in the field and quickly expelling individuals who cross illegally, we protect them, our agents, and the American public from potential exposure to COVID-19,” officials concluded.

Officials said the Title 42 authority “does not apply to persons who should be excepted based on considerations of law enforcement, officer and public safety, humanitarian, or public health interests.”

CBP officials told Breitbart that expulsions under Title 42 do not count as deportations or removal for purposes of prosecution. Migrants can re-enter and be re-expelled multiple times without facing prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal.

