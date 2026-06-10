Marlow: Democrats Effort to Block White House UFC Fight Proves Andrew Breitbart Right About Culture War

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed efforts to block the UFC fight President Donald Trump is holding at the White House.

Marlow said, “The Democrats are so against the UFC fight at the White House for Trump’s birthday. That they’re actually suing to stop it. And Andrew Breitbart had the show right 15 years ago when he was saying the Democrats are losing their monopoly on fun. They used to be the fun people. Hollywood used to be the fun place. They used to have the crazy, transgressive art that we all kind of like, even if you would admit it publicly. Now they’re trying to stop one of the most popular sporting events from taking place in the white House, because they just are crybabies.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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