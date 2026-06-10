Watch: Platner’s Epic Word Salad About Fighting Fascism

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed scandal-plagued Graham Platner, Maine’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

After Platner’s comments on freedom, Marlow said, “He’s got a walrus looking mustache as well on that one. That’s just so awesome. It just he literally says nothing. He just name checked all the words for same freedom. We’re saying democracy. He’s got a tattoo of National Socialism on his chest but no one, no one seems to care about that very much who is going to vote for him.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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