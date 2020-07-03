Mexico Now Ranks 6th in Coronavirus Deaths

Mexico now ranks tenth globally for Coronavirus cases and sixth for fatalities. The case number could in fact be much higher since health officials admitted to limited testing compared to other nations.

The most recent health figures from Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell show 238,511 cases and 29,189 fatalities. The figures also show only 610,495 tests.

Al 2 de julio de 2020 hay 238,511 casos confirmados, 25,565 confirmados activos y 76,423 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 295,561 negativos, 29,189 defunciones confirmadas, 2,185 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 610,495 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/V1d0VRFZ12 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) July 3, 2020

The figures released by Lopez Gatell and his staff place Mexico just below France’s 29,875 fatalities and ahead of Spain’s 28,368. Despite having its first case on February 28, weeks behind Europe and the U.S., Mexico has seen dramatic growth in fatalities and new patients. The current trend will likely have Mexico surpassing France over the weekend.

Lopez Gattel has admitted to undercounting cases by only acknowledging patients in government hospitals. That move pushed several states to release their own statistics that generally show between 20-40 percent more cases.

