GRAPHIC: Los Zetas Attacks Mexican Military near U.S. Border

Law enforcement in Mexico killed 12 Los Zetas gunmen after an attack on Mexican soldiers in the neighborhood of Los Fresnos, near Nuevo Laredo.

Military personnel from the 16th Regiment conducting routine patrols came under attack during an ambush by members of Los Zetas, also known as Cartel Del Noreste (CDN). The attack commenced at approximately 2:15 a.m. on July 3 on the outskirts of Nuevo Laredo in the neighborhood of Los Fresnos. The community is located roughly a mile from the U.S./Mexico border.

Mexican soldiers repelled the attack, according to authorities. The gun battle resulted in the deaths of twelve cartel gunmen. Authorities later found another gunman from the same group deceased from wounds related to the attack.

Officials seized eight AR-15 weapons, one AK47, and two .50 caliber Barret rifles at the scene.

Two vehicles utilized in the ambush had been stolen in the United States, authorities reported. The federal ministerial authority disclosed details from the attack to Mexican media outlets.

The attack highlights the increased threats from these cartels as their weaponry, equipment, and tactics continue to improve. In photographs provided by Mexican authorities, uniforms, including CDN patches, and insignias are visible on cartel operatives killed at the scene.

The photos below graphically reveal the level of violence and the tactical gear and firepower utilized in the gunbattle that raged in the Mexican neighborhood in the middle of the night.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.