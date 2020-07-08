Mexico’s ‘Socialist’ President Invites Nation’s Richest to Trump Dinner

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he would bring that country’s richest businessmen for a dinner with President Donald Trump. The delegation shows a stark contrast to Lopez Obrador’s (AMLO) own rhetoric and branding as far-left socialist.

AMLO’s trip comes soon after the start of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a new accord that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The agreement was one of the main promises of Trump’s presidential campaign, Breitbart News reported.

AMLO and 12 of Mexico’s top businessmen including billionaires Carlos Slim, Carlos Hank Ron, and Ricardo Salinas Pliego will visit the White House for dinner, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretariat announced. Diplomats described the dinner as a forum to explore USMCA’s possibilities for “investment, employment and well being of both nations.”

The visit shows a sharp contrast to AMLO’s usual rhetoric and self-labeling as a socialist.

Candidate Lopez Obrador often appeared confrontational against the U.S. president, primarily in the topic of immigration and claimed in 2017 he would fight against Trump’s “egoism, classism, phobias, and discrimination.” Once elected, AMLO deployed his newly formed National Guard to Mexico’s southern border to slow the flow of Central American migrants.

AMLO has often called out Mexico’s upper-class–labeling them “fifis”–declaring they were working to derail his presidency. Earlier this year, AMLO claimed a conspiracy of businessmen, domestic media personalities, and international journalists were part of an “opposition bloc” working to get conservative candidates elected and eventually remove him from power.

