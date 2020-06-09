Mexican President Claims International Conspiracy Plotting to Remove Him

The president of Mexico claimed that business leaders, politicians, and international news outlets are conspiring to take control of the country’s legislature in 2021 and to remove him from office thereafter. While presidential terms in Mexico last six years, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) promised to hold a midterm election and step down if his ruling party performed poorly.

During his daily morning news conference, AMLO and the head of his press department, Jesus R. Cuevas, claimed they obtained “confidential” document outlining a plan by rivals to take control of the federal legislature in the 2021 elections and the 2022 Mandate Revocation.

El pdte. @lopezobrador_ difundió un documento llegado a Palacio (cuyo origen y autenticidad desconocemos) que propone la conformación de un bloque opositor para arrebatar la presidencia en el 2021, en el que participan partidos, empresarios, medios, intelectuales, periodistas. pic.twitter.com/zfXSlGdUYP — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) June 9, 2020

According to Cuevas, the origin and authenticity of the document remains unverified, but it calls for the creation of an “Opposition Bloc” made up of politicians from all parties other than AMLO’s Morena, business leaders, and media figures.

The document claims that all of Mexico’s opposition parties plan to work together to get candidates from private universities with clean backgrounds and viewpoints in opposition to AMLO.

The document does not have any logos or identifying marks. While not giving names, the document claims that international correspondents working in Mexico are also behind the effort against AMLO. The document claims that the focus of the criticism will be centered around unemployment and government failures against cartel violence.

In addition to a critical press, the plan calls for the use of social media bots to highlight the “destruction to the economy.” Members of the Opposition Bloc would also lobby U.S. interests about the risk of AMLO’s administration to foreign investment. This message would be further “replicated” through international press outlets.

