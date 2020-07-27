EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta ‘Protesters’ Embedded Nails into Fireworks, Leaked FBI Document States

A federal law enforcement document reviewed by Breitbart Texas reports that “protesters” who attacked the Atlanta Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) embedded nails into commercial-grade fireworks. The devices were reportedly discovered after the protest ended Sunday morning.

Breitbart Texas reviewed an FBI “activity alert” regarding the use of modified fireworks during the demonstrations in Atlanta, which began on July 25. The alert states that approximately 100 to 200 people dressed in dark clothing, backpacks, goggles, and helmets approached the ICE office in Atlanta. The subjects reportedly carried shields, bats, and large sticks.

Following the attack that left 20 broken windows, “bomb technicians discovered commercial grade fireworks with nails embedded in the mortar shell,” the document reads.

Images of the modified fireworks show multiple large nails embedded in the devices.

Organizers called on people to come out in “solidarity” with the “Freedom Fighters” of Portland, Breitbart Texas reported. A video tweeted from Atlanta shows multiple fireworks exploding around the doors and windows.

DHS/ICE Field Office ransacked by frontliners in Atlanta in solidarity with the freedom fighters of the #PortlandProtests and every other suffering poor person trying to build a new world.#PortlandSolidarity #GeorgeFloyd #RayshardBrooks #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kl7t3hiEKA — Acid Vitalist League (@AcidVitalism) July 26, 2020

The video also shows the utilization of green lasers which have been used in Portland to attempt to visually disable law enforcement officers.

Media outlets report that vandals swept through 180 Ted Turner Drive early Sunday morning. They allegedly smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on the building that houses the Atlanta ICE Field Office and other immigration-related federal offices — including an immigration court.

A federal official not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the FBI did find modified fireworks. “This kind of device is clearly designed to maim or injure anyone who might be close when it goes off,” the official said.

The attack on the federal facility in Atlanta is being investigated by the Federal Protective Services, FBI, and the Atlanta Police Department, officials told Breitbart on Monday.

