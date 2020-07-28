PODCAST: Are Mexican Cartels a Serious Threat in 2020?

An in-depth discussion dealing with the recently released video by the “elite group” of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) that should be sending shockwaves through U.S. and Mexican leadership. Retired Col. Dan Steiner and Retired Texas DPS Captain Jaeson Jones share perspectives from military and a law enforcement backgrounds.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.