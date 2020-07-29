WATCH: BORSTAR Agents Rescue 3 Dehydrated Migrants in Desert

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who became lost and dehydrated in the desert in two incidents over the weekend. A video tweeted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan shows a Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedic agent responding to assist in the rescue.

El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch received a call from California Highway Patrol regarding a 911 call they received on Saturday night. The caller said he had illegally entered the U.S. and became lost after being left behind by the human smugglers, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

CBP Acting Commissioner Morgan tweeted out a video showing agents responding to the incident and treating migrants who became dehydrated in the Arizona desert.

BORSTAR agents provide specialized search and rescue response along our borders. In this video, BORSTAR agents responded to a severe case of dehydration near Baboquivari Peak in Arizona—just in time to save three migrants’ lives. pic.twitter.com/ge4QIaodyL — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) July 28, 2020

Morgan told Breitbart Texas in a recent interview that Border Patrol agents and CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrews are on pace to exceed last year’s record number of rescues. This despite the massive decrease in illegal border crossings due to increased enforcement policies and Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The BORSTAR agents and the sector’s Mountain Disrupt Unit (MDU) arrived on the area a few minutes later and began a search and rescue operation. The agents found the illegal alien about two hours later by utilizing a mobile app on the migrant’s cell phone. A BORSTAR agent trained as a paramedic or EMT began treating the man for dehydration.

Agents identified the man as a 39-year-old Mexican national. After he recovered from the treatment provided by the agents, the agents transported him to a rally point where they promptly expelled him to Mexico under Title 42 authority.

Commissioner Morgan told Breitbart Texas that most migrants from Mexico or Central America who are apprehended by Border Patrol agents are expelled to Mexico within two hours. The migrants are not processed in Border Patrol stations where they would come in contact with additional Border Patrol agents or migrants.

About three hours later, on Sunday morning, Calexico Police Department Communications notified the sector of a distress call they received from an illegal immigrant, officials stated. The caller said that he and another person were lost and out of water near the 31 miles to Yuma sign on Interstate 8. Agents responded to the area and began a search for the missing migrants.

The agents began tracking the lost migrants’ footprints and caught up with the caller about an hour later. The search continued for the second migrant. Agents found him further south along the highway.

BORSTAR agents evaluated both migrants and determined they needed no additional medical assistance.

The agents identified both men as Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States. The agents transported the two men to a rally point where they received additional screening and a criminal background check. Once cleared the agents expelled both men to Mexico.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.