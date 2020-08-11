Migrant Suffers Snake Bite After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

A Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol EMT rescued a Mexican migrant who suffered a snake bite after illegally crossing into Texas. Agents in the sector rescued three other migrants in separate incidents.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the banks of the Rio Grande near La Joya, Texas, on August 6 encountered a migrant in severe pain. The man told the agents a snake bit him on the leg after he crossed the border illegally from Mexico, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents called for assistance from a Border Patrol EMT to arrived and provided first aid to the man. Agents conducted an immigration interview and determined the man was a Mexican national illegally present in the United States.

A local EMS ambulance crew arrived and transported the Mexican illegal immigrant to a hospital for treatment of the snake bite. After being released, it is likely he will be deported to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

Officials said agents rescued three additional migrants since Wednesday in separate incidents.

Falfurrias Station Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants in Brooks County who had been abandoned by human smugglers and left to die on a ranch about 80 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.

The agents began tracking a group of migrants and came upon an unresponsive woman and a man suffering from severe dehydration. The two had been abandoned by their smuggler guide and left without food or water, officials reported.

Agents identified the man and woman as Salvadoran nationals illegally present in the U.S., Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas in response to an inquiry. The official said the smugglers left the migrants behind and did not make a call for help for the two illegal immigrants suffering severe dehydration.

Border Patrol officials said the “callous smuggler” left these people to die and did nothing to help them survive. Migrants frequently die in Brooks County after being abandoned by their human smugglers on these ranches.

So far this year, the bodies or remains of more than 20 migrants have been recovered on the ranches in Brooks County, Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart Texas. “These smugglers have no regard for human life,” the sheriff said. “If the migrant cannot keep up for any reason, they simply leave them behind to die.”

“Fortunately, in this case, the diligent work of the Border Patrol agents saved the lives of these two people,” Martinez said. “Others are not so lucky.”