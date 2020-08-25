Previous Deportees Arrested in New York After Illegally Crossing Canadian Border

Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested six migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into New York. At least four had previously been deported from the United States.

Agents assigned to the Buffalo Station on August 23 received information about a suspected illegal immigrant near a local store on Grand Island, New York. Agents responded to the area and found the subject, according to information obtained from Buffalo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents interviewed the man and determined he was illegally present in the United States. After placing the migrant under arrest for an immigration violation, agents learned about additional migrants who were located in a nearby hotel.

Border Patrol agents traveled to the hotel and encountered five male subjects believed to be illegally present in the U.S., officials reported. Three of the subjects took off on foot in an attempt to avoid apprehension. Agents quickly apprehended two of the subjects — the third fled into a wooded area.

Agents called for support in finding the escaped subject. Responding agencies included the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Island Police Department, officials reported. A search of the area lasting multiple hours concluded with the arrest of the third subject.

The agents identified five of the migrants as Honduran nationals. The sixth migrant was identified as a Mexican national. A records check revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers had previously deported four of the subjects.

“From narcotics arrests to fleeing illegal aliens, our Border Patrol agents are constantly observant and prepared for any scenario.” said Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffrey Wilson. “This arrest of six subjects unlawfully present in the United States over the weekend truly reflects the Border Patrol’s commitment to keeping our communities safe and protecting our nation’s borders.”

Officials did not report the disposition of the six apprehended migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.