Cajun Navy Deploys for Hurricane Laura: ‘Don’t Wait to Help Neighbors’

Members of multiple Cajun Navy groups say they are prepared to activate to help those who might be in distress after Hurricane Laura strikes Wednesday night. One said, “Cajun Navy won’t let people suffer waiting on government red tape.”

Members of the United Cajun Navy began loading trucks with donated water onto military-style high-water trucks in preparation of providing aid to neighbors as the now category 4 Hurricane Laura prepares to pound the Texas-Louisiana coasts on Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

The United Cajun Navy is gearing up for Hurricane Laura. But coronavirus, supplies are concerns https://t.co/7oid1rwiRE via @theadvocatebr #Laura #CajunNavy — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) August 26, 2020

United Cajun Navy head Todd Terrell estimates they have about 75 boats ready to deploy. He explained that number is lower than normal due to many of their volunteers facing their own evacuation.

“The problem is, in Louisiana, a lot of the boaters will be taking care of their own families,” Terrell told the local newspaper. He explained that Coronavirus has also played a role in decreased donations to the volunteer group.

One problem for volunteers who work for chemical plants, the military, or hospitals must wait for 14 days to return to work after volunteering, Terrell stated. He continued and explained they are available to help assisted living facilities and perform rescue operations.

The “Official Louisiana Cajun Navy” tweeted a video showing their members gassing up boats and getting ready to deploy on rescue operations. “We are staged up in Jennings, La. waiting on Hurricane Laura to join the party.”

We are staged up in Jennings, La. waiting on Hurricane Laura to join the party! Y’all stay safe! @CW39Houston @ltgrusselhonore @cajun_navy pic.twitter.com/vDd12ZDAOI — Official Louisiana Cajun Navy (@LouisianaCNavy) August 26, 2020

Many expressed support for the volunteer rescue responders and asked if they needed resources.

If anyone is wondering how to help la during this storm, please donate to the Cajun navy! They are always first on the ground and have no red tape like bigger organizations https://t.co/9XHWUx8ex9 — 2020-IT IS WHAT IT IS ☠️✌✌✌ (@Dhs64dhs) August 26, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for all those in the path of #HurricaneLaura tonight and tomorrow. She appears to still be growing! Thanks to all those preparing to help, especially the #CajunNavy — Camie Boggess (@arkcab) August 26, 2020