German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Backs Down from Standoff with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz backed down from a standoff with President Donald Trump regarding criticisms of the United States’ actions taken against Iran, stating on Sunday that the U.S. “is and will remain Germany’s most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance.”

“The United States is and will remain Germany’s most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance,” Merz said in a post on X. “We share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.”

Merz’s post came after Trump warned Merz and other European critics of “getting too involved” in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Trump also said that he is considering “pulling U.S. troops out of Spain and Italy in addition to those stationed in Germany over the three NATO members’ lack of support” of the U.S. against Iran, Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported:

In pointed remarks warning Chancellor Merz and other European critics of getting too involved, President Trump also revealed that he is considering pulling U.S. troops out of Spain and Italy in addition to those stationed in Germany over the three NATO members’ lack of support of the United States’ military operation against the rogue Iran Islamic regime and its nuclear threat.

While delivering a speech last Monday at a “European Union event at the Carolus-Magnus-Gymnasium,” Merz claimed that Iran was humiliating the U.S., and was also reported to have expressed that he was unable to tell “what strategic exit the Americans are pursuing,” describing the Iranians as “negotiating very skillfully.”

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” Merz said.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump warned that Merz “should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine” as well as “fixing his broken Country.”

Trump had also posted two different Breitbart News articles on Sunday, regarding him warning Merz to focus on his own country, to Truth Social. Trump also shared an exclusive Breitbart News interview with Matteo Salvini, the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy. In the interview, Salvini thanked Trump “for the courage and for the cultural foundation he is giving to an economic and political project.”