Hurricane Laura marched onto the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm early Thursday morning leaving widespread power outages and massive property damage. Power outages run from the Beaumont-Port Arthur area in Texas eastward to Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 4 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Laura remains a major Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour despite being nearly 100 miles inland. The center of the storm is located about 30 miles NNW of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving nearly north (355 degrees) at about 15 mph.

By 6 a.m. winds decreased to about 110 miles per hour making Laura a Category 2 hurricane.

Video reports being tweeted from the Lake Charles area show massive storm damage in the downtown area with glass buildings being stripped bare.

Breaking news Hurricane Laura. Lake Charles

NEW VIDEO: Take a look at the damage caused by #HurricaneLaura at the Lake Charles convention center (Courtesy: Metro Video Services)

Also in Lake Charles, the broadcast tower for a local news station, KPLC 7, collapsed under the heavy winds.

Communication towers are completely collapsed in downtown Lake Charles, LA

Laura is strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in more than a century – says CNN

Lake Charles, LA

Officials in Lafayette, Louisiana, warn of potential flash flooding as Hurricane Laura continues to dump heavy rains. High winds left thousands without power.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Lafayette LA, New Iberia LA, Crowley LA until 4:45 AM CDT