83 Pounds of Cocaine Seized at Texas Border Crossing

Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to a Texas border crossing on September 4 seized more than $600,000 in cocaine. The seizure occurred as a tractor-trailer driver attempted to enter the U.S.

CBP officers assigned to the Starr-Camargo International Bridge near Rio Grande City, Texas, observed a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer rig approaching the commercial import lot on September 4. Following an initial screening, the officers referred the driver to the secondary inspection area, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas.

During the secondary screening, officers utilized non-intrusive imaging systems (NII). The NII inspection led to the discovery of 35 packages of drugs, officials reported.

Officers tested the drugs and identified it as 83.37 pounds of cocaine. Officials estimated the shipment of cocaine to be worth $642,940.

The officers seized the drugs and the Volvo tractor-trailer rig. They also arrested the driver and turned him over to local authorities for further investigation and prosecution on charges related to drug smuggling.

“Our CBP officers here at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry are on a tremendous pace interdicting these dangerous drugs,” said Port Director Imelda Recio, Rio Grande City Port of Entry, in a written statement. “This seizure is a great example of teamwork and of our officers’ commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

With one month to go in the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2019, CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized nearly 40,000 pounds of cocaine at ports of entry around the country. In addition, OFO officers seized 4,552 pounds of heroin, 3,302 pounds of fentanyl, and 141,663 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizures of methamphetamine and fentanyl are up substantially over the previous fiscal year, CBP reports indicate.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.