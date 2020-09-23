Mexican Border City Cops Removed from Duty After Allowing Cartel Protests

Police and transit officers in the border city of Matamoros were removed from their posts by Tamaulipas authorities days after the Gulf Cartel ordered blockades and protests. The individuals in question never moved to intervene.

This week, the Tamaulipas government announced the State would take over the administration, control, and duties of the transit and local police in Matamoros. Prior to the move, the transit and local police worked under Mayor Mario “La Borrega” Lopez, who is from Mexico’s ruling political party.

Earlier this month, hundreds of taxi drivers and prostitutes acting under orders of the Gulf Cartel carried out blockades and protests claiming that police were oppressing them. For several days, the drivers parked their vehicles across the city’s main avenues and international ports of entry. Some assaulted motorists who tried to move around the blockades.

Local police and transit cops did not take any action, leaving the task of keeping the peace and clearing up traffic to state authorities. In a similar fashion, Mexico’s military and federal forces did not intervene.

The protests and blockades were in reality a diversion tactic ordered by the leadership of the Gulf Cartel after state authorities raided ranches and properties belonging to local boss Evaristo “El Vaquero” Cruz. Authorities seized weapons, drugs, and exotic animals. According to state officials, the protests and blockades were used initially as a diversion tactic and then a pressure move to make authorities back off El Vaquero.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.