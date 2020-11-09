Mexican President: Media ‘Censoring’ Trump’s Concerns over Election Integrity

Mexico’s president expressed surprise at how U.S. media are working to “censor” President Donald Trump amid contested election results.

During his daily news conference, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) doubled down on his recent decision to hold off on congratulating any candidate until all legal issues were resolved. AMLO said Trump was being silenced by media when he has tried to call out irregularities.

Dice Andrés Manuel López Obrador que en Estados Unidos, el país de las libertades, censuran al presidente. pic.twitter.com/rbBPNz4hK2 — Rodrigo Pacheco (@Rodpac) November 9, 2020

“In the country of freedoms, of the free press, all of a sudden they censor the president,” Lopez Obrador said. “It is not anything–this had not been seen before. The media censors. I am talking about the U.S., because in Mexico we are used to that.”

Lopez Obrador publicly stated that it would be “imprudent” to congratulate Joe Biden before all the legal issues were resolved. Those statements drew harsh criticism from pundits in Mexico, who claimed that position could hurt Mexico’s relations with a Biden administration.

Lopez Obrador claimed that he has no disputes with any of the candidates, but he wishes to be careful to not “interfere” with a premature congratulatory statement. AMLO referenced a gaffe by Mexico’s Congress and the former head of the National Bank (BANXICO) Agustin Carstens, who congratulated Hillary Clinton on “her win” during the 2016 Election.

