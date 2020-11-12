Teen Boy Saves Girl from Kidnapper in Mexican Border State

SALTILLO, Coahuila – A teen boy is being hailed as a hero after he foiled the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in the border state of Coahuila.

The case took place in the town of Ramos Arizpe, when a 13-year-old girl identified only as “Alexa Natali” was walking home from a convenience store in the Parajes de Los Pinos neighborhood, Coahuila authorities revealed. A man driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta pulled up to the girl and tried to force her into his vehicle.

A still unidentified teen neighbor saw the attempted abduction and rushed to help. The two teens physically fought the adult kidnapper until Alexa managed to break free and run away with the boy. The unidentified kidnapper fled the scene. The teens ran home and alerted their relatives.

According to state authorities, there is an open investigation into a possible kidnapping crew in the area. No arrests have been made in the case. Ramos Arizpe sits north of the Coahuila state capital, Saltillo.

