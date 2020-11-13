Two Cartel Gunmen Murdered in Mexican Border State Prison — One Body Missing

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Cartel gunmen are believed to have stolen the bodies of a leading rival soon after he died in a prison attack. The crime follows a longstanding turf war between the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

In recent days, Tamaulipas state police officers arrested Francisco “P90” Velazquez Torres and Carlos Alberto Guevara Hernández “Kiko 2000” in connection with the recent murder of a regional police commander. Late last month, gunmen from CDN-Los Zetas shot Tamaulipas Police Commander Charles Ortiz and his brother in Ciudad Victoria. The murder was tied to Ortiz’s work in the border city of Reynosa.

As part of the investigation, authorities were able to track down and arrest the man known as P90 and his top aide as the ones who oversaw the execution. Over the weekend, authorities sent the two cartel members to the state prison in Reynosa where they would be held as their criminal case moved forward. Soon after the P90 entered the prison, a group of inmates belonging to the Gulf Cartel killed him.

In the days after the murder, authorities sent the body of P90 to the Valle De La Paz Funeral Home for burial services. However by Wednesday afternoon, gunmen from the Gulf Cartel intercepted the van transporting the body. They also kidnapped an uncle that who arrived to Reynosa to claim the body. Law enforcement sources say the body could resurface in the near future as part of a cartel message.

Also in the same prison, a Gulf Cartel member named Jesus Cano has been accused of shanking to death Kiko 2000 on Monday evening. The official version of events suggests the murder was due to a dispute over cafeteria food.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.