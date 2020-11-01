Cartel Assassins Murder Mexican Border State Police Commander South of Texas

A group of cartel gunmen murdered a border state police commander in a Saturday morning surprise attack. The late commander received several threats by organized crime prior to his execution.

The murder took place on Saturday morning in the Tamaulipas capital city of Ciudad Victoria. Commander Tomas Charles Ortiz and his brother Alejandro pulled up to a pharmacy in the bureaucrat’s neighborhood. An unknown number of gunmen went up to the duo and shot them several times with handguns before escaping. Residents called 911 to report the murder. State investigators responded to the scene and sealed the area as they carried out the preliminary investigations.

Tomas Charles Ortiz had served as the Tamaulipas State Police Delegate in Reynosa and had been in charge of overseeing numerous operations by state police officers. A motive for the murder has not been revealed. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that one of the main investigation theories points to gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. In recent days, state authorities seized several weapons and armored vehicles from cartel gunmen in the area known as La Riberena that is located immediately south of Starr County, Texas.

Breitbart Texas reported that the area has been the source of much conflict as the CDN worked to systematically take away control of that region from the Gulf Cartel. The region is one of the main smuggling areas in Tamaulipas since it has approximately 43 miles of unfenced border area where the only obstacle for cartel smugglers is the shallow waters of the Rio Grande.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.