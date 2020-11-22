Cartel-Linked Kidnappers Kill Businessman in Mexican Border City

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – A group of Gulf Cartel-linked kidnappers killed a local businessman they kidnapped earlier this month. The move comes at a time when the criminal organization has been linked to a wave of fear that continues to sweep through the border city of Matamoros as numerous kidnapping and extortion cases go unreported.

Tamaulipas state authorities arrested two men and one woman this week in connection with the kidnapping and subsequent murder of 60-year-old Alfonzo “Poncho” Sanchez. Earlier this week, investigators found Sanchez’s body in the trunk of a seized vehicle. Police found the victim bound, gagged, and blindfolded. He also showed signs of torture.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the kidnapping took place earlier this month as Sánchez closed his warehouse Bodega 2000, in the Adolfo Lopez Mateos neighborhood. Surveillance cameras at the location captured the events as four gunmen pulled up in an SUV. Sanchez tried to run but collapsed a short time later. The gunmen carry him to their vehicle and flee the scene with complete impunity.

#Matamoros #Tamaulipas Secuestran a Poncho Hernandez dueño

de los materiales bodega 2000, el que está ubicado en Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil. Atentos Raza. pic.twitter.com/maQ0ERal3c — La Rana (@larana001) November 13, 2020

Police information obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed that state officers were patrolling the neighborhood Martha Rita Prince in the southern part of Matamoros when they spotted two vehicles following each other late at night. The officers pulled the vehicles over and while searching them, found Sanchez’s body. During that search, authorities arrested José Luis “M” also known as “Wiki,” Miguel Ángel “E,” and Judith Deyanira “M.” By the end of the week, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office formally charged the three with kidnapping and a judge ordered they be held without bond.

#FGJT_Informa la vinculación a proceso de José Luis “M”, alias “Wiki”, Miguel Ángel “E” y Judith Deyanira “M” por el delito de Secuestro, hecho registrado el pasado 10 de noviembre en la colonia Adolfo López Mateos de #Matamoros pic.twitter.com/zTm7lDNT2n — Fiscalía General de Justicia de Tamaulipas (@FGJ_Tam) November 21, 2020

Breitbart Texas consulted with Tamaulipas state officials who confirmed investigators were working to add murder charges to the case and prosecute the three suspects for the additional crime. Unofficial information indicates at least two other suspects with Gulf Cartel connections are still being sought in connection with the case.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” de Tamaulipas.