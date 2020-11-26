142 Pound of Meth, Heroin Found in Carrot Load at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and heroin at a Texas crossing Tuesday. Officials report the 142 pounds of drugs were stashed in a shipment of carrots.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge observed a tractor-trailer approaching for entry into the United States. Officers selected the rig for secondary inspection, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

#CBP nabs another poly-drug load in Pharr: #CBP officers seize nearly $3M in methamphetamine, heroin within a tractor trailer hauling carrots at Pharr International Bridge. Read more here: https://t.co/rvvs18eQCj pic.twitter.com/EqBpp9IuKk — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) November 25, 2020

The driver presented a manifest listing fresh carrots as cargo. A search with a non-intrusive imaging system led to the discovery of anomalies in the cargo area. Officers conducted a physical search of the trailer and found 113 packages of drugs.

Officers reported the drugs tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine and heroin. The shipment of 111 pounds of methamphetamine is worth an estimated $2,222,000 officials stated. The 34 pounds of heroin is estimated to be worth $765,000, officials stated.

The CBP officers seized a combined 142 pounds of the drugs worth $2,987,000, the article states.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers seized the tractor-trailer and the drugs. They turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation into the drug trafficking operations.

“This interception of hard narcotics in the commercial environment was accomplished due to outstanding teamwork and great utilization of all available tools and resources,” Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas said in a written statement.

