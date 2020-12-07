Two Texas Women Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Meth, Fentanyl from Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Texas women in separate incidents for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs through a U.S.-Mexico Border crossing. The women reportedly tried to move more than $800,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl into Texas.

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on December 1 observed a GMC Envoy approaching for entry, according to the CBP Office of Field Operations. The officers referred the driver, a U.S. citizen from Mission, Texas, to a secondary inspection area.

Officers carried out a search and found a package containing 18,542 fentanyl pills. Officials estimated the 6.27 pounds to be worth $175,000.

One day later, officers assigned to the same border crossing observed a Ford Expedition approaching for inspection. The officers referred the driver, a Houston woman, for further examination.

Officers reportedly found 12 packages of drugs holding 312 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimate the value of the illicit cargo at $639,500.

“Keeping dangerous drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine from making their way into our communities is a top priority for CBP Field Operations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

During Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on September 30, CBP OFO officers seized a record 156,901 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,967 pounds of fentanyl. During the first month of this fiscal year, OFO officers seized an additional 21,203 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,075 pounds of fentanyl.

