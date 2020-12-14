36 Migrants Apprehended in Packed Texas Stash House near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local law enforcement officials to disrupt a human smuggling stash house. The raid on the suspected house led to the recovery of 36 migrants from three countries.

Laredo Station Border Patrol agents joined Webb County Constables Office Precinct 2 after receiving information about a possible human smuggling stash house in a community located near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Law enforcement made entry into the house and found 36 people. Agents medically screened the migrants before turning them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Agents identified the 36 as having come to the U.S. from Guatemala, Mexico, and Nicaragua — all were illegally present, officials stated. Most did not wear masks or other PPE to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “The Laredo Sector is made up of agents who partner with their law enforcement counterparts to meet the agency’s Enduring Mission Priorities of countering terrorism, combating transnational crime, securing the border, and facilitating lawful trade and travel while protecting revenue.”