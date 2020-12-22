42 Migrants Found in Three Crowded Texas Stash Houses near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local law enforcement and other federal agents to disrupt three human smuggling stash houses near the Texas border with Mexico. Agents apprehended 42 migrants over two days in three stash houses — none were wearing masks or other protective gear to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo agents teamed up with Webb County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 deputies, investigators from the Webb County Attorney’s Office, Laredo Police Department officers, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents to disrupt two human smuggling stash houses on December 15, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Criminals do not take the holiday season off and neither do our agents and their law enforcement partners. This joint enforcement action stopped 25 aliens from furthering their illegal entry into the United States. #BorderSecurity @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/IqDSIFsUCU — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) December 16, 2020

Law enforcement officers entered the stash house on Vidaurri Avenue in Laredo, Texas, and found 13 people packed inside the small house. Agents conducted immigration interviews and identified all to be single adults from Mexico, officials stated.

About three hours later, the team raided another stash house and found 12 more people packed inside the Arkansas Avenue residence, officials said. Agents identified the 12 migrants as having traveled illegally to the U.S. from Mexico and Honduras.

“When the aliens were found and arrested, they were not wearing face coverings or any other protective equipment, completely disregarding worldwide practices to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement.

The following day, agents and constable deputies entered their third human smuggling stash house in two days, officials reported. The law enforcement team entered a residence on Meadow Avenue in Laredo. While searching the house, they found 17 migrants from Mexico who had entered the U.S. illegally and were awaiting transport further into the interior of our nation.

Despite a “noted increase in COVID019 infections among detainees, none of the 42 apprehended migrants wore any kind of masks or personal protection equipment to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chief Hudak emphasized. This “not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation,” Laredo Sector officials wrote.