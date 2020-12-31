Migrant Rescued After Getting Stuck on California Border Wall

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents and Mexican authorities teamed up to rescue a migrant who became stuck on the U.S. side of the border wall. The agents found the man hanging from a section extending into the Pacific Ocean.

Border Patrol agents patrolling the wall Tuesday night near Imperial Beach observed a man hanging from the section extending into the Pacific Ocean, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

Last night, a 25 yr old Mexican National man tried to scale the wall on #ImperialBeach and got stuck. Mexican authorities freed him from the wall & #BorderPatrol agents escorted him to safety. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia and knee pain. pic.twitter.com/oPUySRXSbC — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) December 30, 2020

Officials say the man attempted to scale the wall from Mexico into Southern California when he became stuck and was left hanging above the water line on the U.S. side of the wall. Mexican authorities lent a hand and helped dislodge the man from the wall, officials reported.

Border Patrol agents took the man into custody and assessed his medical condition. They identified the man as a 25-year-old Mexican national.

Emergency services staff provided transportation to a local hospital where he was evaluated and treated for knee pain and hypothermia.

“Let this serve as a grave reminder,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a written statement. “A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you hanging, both literally and figuratively. Our agents will always preserve lives whenever possible.”

Border Patrol agents frequently have to rescue migrants when they are abandoned by their cartel-connected human smugglers. The rescues take place in the desert and mountainous regions of California, New Mexico, and Arizona, to the Rio Grande in South Texas.

During Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 5,000 migrants, according to recent reports from CBP. During the first two months of FY21, agents rescued an additional 1,224.

