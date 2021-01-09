Two Tons of Cocaine Seized in Caribbean During Air and Marine Interdiction

An aerial interdiction by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew led to the seizure of nearly two tons of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea. Officials estimate the drugs to be worth approximately $65 million.

The crew of an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) J P-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft operating over the Caribbean Sea observed a 45-foot go fast vessel (GFV) they suspected as carrying a load of drugs, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

The aircrew, based out of the National Air Security Operations Center (NASOC-J) in Jacksonville, Florida, coordinated with the U.S. Navy’s USS Comstock to interdict the GFV. A U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment embedded with the Navy boarded the boat after bringing it to a stop.

Coast Guard law enforcement personnel inspected the boat and found 66 bales of cocaine. The Coast Guardsmen weighed the drugs and determine it to be 3,781 pounds at “sea weight.”

Officials estimated the crew pulled approximately $65 million worth of cocaine out of the hands of the transnational drug trafficking organization.

“NASOC—Jacksonville forms half of the P-3 operations wing, along with its partner center in Corpus Christi, Texas. These P-3 aircraft operate throughout North and South America in defense of the borders of the United States and to prevent attempts to smuggle persons or contraband,” AMO officials said in a written statement. The organization operated 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, officials said.

During FY2020, the actions of AMO crews resulted in the seizure or disruption of more than 194,000 pounds of cocaine, 278,000 pounds of marijuana, 15,985 pounds of methamphetamine, 952 weapons, and more than $51 million in cash. They also arrested more than 1,000 suspected smugglers and nearly 48,000 illegal aliens, the report continues.

