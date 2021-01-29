EXCLUSIVE: Gulf Cartel Killing Field Discovered near Texas Border

Mexican activists searching for victims of cartel kidnappings found a killing field only miles from the Texas border. The property, which appears to be an abandoned ranch, is believed to have been used by the Gulf Cartel to murder and dispose of the bodies.

The discovery took place in recent days when activists searching for their loved ones found several drums believed used to incinerate victims. Also found were human remains on a property known as Ranch San Gerardo between the cities of Rio Bravo and Valle Hermoso. The region is controlled by the Gulf Cartel, a criminal organization responsible for a large part of the violence in Tamaulipas.

Sources with direct knowledge of the event confirmed to Breitbart Texas the discovery of the killing field and the forensic fieldwork being done at the site. Activists who were looking for remains of missing victims were walking and combing rural areas near Rio Bravo. It was during those walks that an activist happened upon an abandoned warehouse that housed 55-gallon drums containing human remains.

Outside the drums, the activists found bullet casings, suggesting the victims were shot shortly before being stuffed into the drums for burning in a practice known as “guiso” or cooking. It is common for cartels to use fuel, tires, and wood, thus reducing their victims to mostly ash.

Soon after the discovery, Mexico’s National Guard and a special office within the federal attorney general’s office responded. Authorities subsequently sealed the area, documented the scene, and began collecting samples. Despite the gruesome discovery, no authorities have released any information about the cartel killing field.

The Gulf Cartel has a history of clandestine crematoriums and killing fields in northern Tamaulipas, even in the middle of large border cities.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas