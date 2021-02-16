Migrant Delivers Baby in Frigid Weather on Banks of Border River in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman who had just delivered a baby in subfreezing conditions near the Texas border with Mexico.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents received information about a Honduran woman who reportedly delivered her baby shortly after crossing the Rio Grande River near Mission, Texas, Friday evening. The delivery occurred during subfreezing conditions as temperatures in the normally tropical climate fell to 30 degrees.

Agents searched and found the woman and confirmed she had given birth. An EMT-trained agent provided medical assistance to the woman and the newborn child. The agents wrapped the mother and child in Mylar blankets and kept them warm in a Border Patrol vehicle until an ambulance arrived.

The EMS crew arrived and transported them to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials stated.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

As the winter storm worsened over the weekend, other agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector carried out additional rescues of migrants who fell victim to the weather after being abandoned by human smugglers, Breitbart Texas reported.

Throughout Sunday night and into Monday, agents rescued migrants who became lost and were too weak to continue walking. After recovering the migrants, Border Patrol agents provide emergency medical assistance. Some of the migrants required additional medical attention as they dealt with hypothermia.