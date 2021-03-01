Migrant Rescued in Near-Freezing Conditions in Texas During Illegal Border Crossing

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman who became unresponsive during near-freezing conditions along the Texas-Mexico border. The woman suffered from hypothermia after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents working along the Rio Grande near Father Charles M. McNaboe Park in northwest Laredo, Texas, on February 20 encountered a group of migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. Agents heard a cry for help coming from the area near the riverbank and observed a woman lying on the ground who was unresponsive, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Proud of the swift lifesaving actions taken by our #USBP Laredo North agents and EMT’s in the rescue of this woman from the Rio Grande River. #savinglives #HonorFirst https://t.co/nQVoroQSdu — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 25, 2021

A Border Patrol agent trained as an emergency medical technician arrived and evaluated the 61-year-old woman from El Salvador. The agent determined the woman suffered the ill effects of the near-freezing weather conditions and experienced hypothermia. The agent began treating the woman until an ambulance arrived.

A local ambulance arrived and the EMS crew transported a Laredo hospital where doctors treated her for four days. The doctors eventually released the woman to Border Patrol. Agents processed her under sector guidelines, officials stated.

“Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents continue to provide aid to those in need,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “Their training and skills go beyond enforcement of immigration laws and also include life-saving techniques.”

