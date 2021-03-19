GRAPHIC: Cartel Ambush Kills 13 Cops in Central Mexico

A brazen ambush by cartel gunmen in central Mexico killed 13 state police officers in a case that has sparked outrage among officials. The mass killing is the latest in a trend despite federal claims that safety is improving nationwide.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon in Llano Grande, Mexico State, where 13 police officers were carrying out routine patrolling, said Mexico State Public Security Secretary Rodrigo Martinez Celis alongside Mexico State Attorney General Alejandro Gomez Sanchez.

El secretario de Seguridad del Edomex, Rodrigo Martínez Celis y el Fiscal General de Justicia, Alejandro Gómez Sánchez condenaron el ataque contra policías en Coatepec Harinas, donde perdieron la vida 13 efectivos; aseguraron que van por los responsables Crédito: Especial pic.twitter.com/anE6xC0ew9 — Metrópoli (@Univ_Metropoli) March 19, 2021

Details remain sketchy, however, cartel gunmen ambushed the officers before police backup could arrive. According to El Universal, authorities deployed a police helicopter to evacuate a wounded officer. Authorities have not revealed the name of the organization behind the attack, nor a motive.

In the aftermath, state, federal, and military forces have increased their presence to capture the gunmen.

“We are going after them and are going to bring them to justice,” Gomez Sanchez said during the statement.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas and Jose Luis Lara fom Michoacan.

