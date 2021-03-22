Democrat Texas Border Mayor Slams Biden for ‘Immigration Disaster’

Del Rio, Texas, Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) pleaded with President Joe Biden to address the overwhelming flow of migrants into his border city. He characterized the surge as an unprecedented breach of national security.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Mayor Lozano told the New York Post on Sunday. “You have a breach on national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis,‘ you’re calling it a quote-unquote challenge.”

In February, Lozano asked President Biden to not send migrants to his city of 35,000 because they did not have the resources to deal with them, Breitbart News reported.

“I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” the mayor said. “We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community.”

Lozano told the New York Post his pleadings “fell on deaf ears.”

“I’m not trying to demonize the humanitarian aspect by any means but my responsibility is to the city of Del Rio and the residents of Del Rio, Texas, my responsibilities are to the American people that got me elected,” the Texas border mayor stated. “Nobody wants to actually tackle the issue, you’re condoning unlawful behavior, period. There’s a lawful way to enter the United States, there’s a lawful way to seek asylum and it just undermines the entire immigration process.”

The mayor told the reporter that about 150 migrants per day are dropped off at a local humanitarian organization. From there, the migrants are processed and transported to the bus station or airport. But some, he explained, are not ready to leave and need a place to stay.

“That’s when the logistical nightmare begins, where are they going to sleep for the night? That’s the number I worry about each day,” Lozano stated. He said the city has been using a basketball court as a makeshift shelter.

The exacerbated mayor concluded, “You have this policy where unlawful entry is being condoned, criminal activity is being condoned, these migrants are using the cartels to traverse Mexico and that’s a fact and organized criminal activity is rising because of that.”

“I’m calling them out, I’m so frustrated as a border town mayor about all of this,” Lozano said.