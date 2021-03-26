9-Yr-Old Migrant Girl Drowns While Crossing Border into Texas

A nine-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande with her mother and three-year-old sibling. Agents revived the mother and smaller child.

Del Rio Sector Marine Unit agents came upon a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 20. The agents found three people unconscious on the island where they became stranded while attempting to cross from Mexico into Texas, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Over 2,240 illegal aliens have been encountered in Del Rio Sector over the past three days alone. These arrests contribute to the nearly 300% increase in apprehensions over last year. This increase is far higher than the normal seasonal fluctuations we traditionally see. pic.twitter.com/be6lYSqicf — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) March 25, 2021

The agents immediately began to attempt to save all three migrants. The mother, a Guatemalan national, and her three-year-old child responded to resuscitation and regained consciousness. The agents continued first aid on the nine-year-old.

The agents transferred care to an Eagle Pass Fire Department EMS crew who also could not resuscitate the child. Medical professionals subsequently declared the child to be deceased, officials stated.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a written statement. “During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”

Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 2,240 migrants in the past three days, Skero tweeted on Thursday. He said their sector is witnessing a 300 percent increase over the same year-to-date numbers from last year.

