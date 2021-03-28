Five Groups, 590 Migrants Apprehended in Single Texas Border Sector

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended five large groups of migrant families, unaccompanied minors, and some single adults. The 539 migrants apprehended also include a Salvadoran man with a murder conviction.

Agents patrolling a small section of the Rio Grande Valley Sector encountered five large groups of migrants in recent days, Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted. The five groups included 539 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into South Texas.

Border Patrol agents recently encountered 5 large groups of illegal aliens near the Rio Grande. In total, 539 individuals were taken into custody. Within the groups, were 93 unaccompanied children alien(UAC). So far this fiscal year #RGV has encountered over 18K UACs. pic.twitter.com/kU4SAhZ2Ez — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 28, 2021

During the processing of the migrants, agents found 93 unaccompanied alien children, Hastings wrote in the tweet. He said his agents apprehended more than 18,000 migrant children so far in Fiscal Year 2021 (which began on October 1, 2020).

Also this year, RGV Sector agents found more than 860 criminal aliens, Hastings tweeted. These include 92 sex offenders and 63 members of violent gangs.

Crossing our Borders Within the copious amounts of groups being encountered in #RGV, a Salvadoran man with a prior conviction for murder was discovered. FYTD RGV agents have arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders.#CrossingOurBorders pic.twitter.com/9MKD9cYPI1 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 27, 2021

In February, RGV agents apprehended 27,913 migrants including more than 10,000 family units and nearly 4,000 unaccompanied minors, according to the latest Southwest Border Land Encounters report published by Customs and Border Protection earlier this month. These numbers could have been slightly repressed due to the massive winter storm that impacted the border region and the rest of Texas.

Chief Hastings stated on March 19 that his agents had already apprehended more than 34,000 migrants in March, Breitbart Texas reported. This far surpasses any March total in CBP reports for this dating back to 2010. Since that time, agents thousands of migrants per day.