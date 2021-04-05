WATCH: Armed Smuggler Arrested with 20 Migrants Locked in Horse Trailer near Border in Arizona

A group of 20 migrants cross the border near Bizbee, Arizona. Agents later arrest 3 smugglers and seize a gun and a small quantity of methamphetamine. (U.S. Border Patrol Video Screenshot/Tucson Sector)
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested armed human smugglers attempting to move migrants away from the border in a horse trailer.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a drone video showing a group of migrants illegally crossing a border barrier near Bisbee, Arizona.

The migrants appear to hide in a gully until a truck pulling a horse trailer arrives. The migrants load into the trailer and the driver speeds away.

One person remains behind and appears to return to the border wall.

The drone appears to follow the truck and trailer as they speed away.

Modlin tweeted that agents eventually stopped the vehicle. They arrested three U.S. citizens on charges relating to human smuggling. Inside the trailer, agents found 20 illegal immigrants, Modlin stated.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded firearm and five grams of methamphetamine, the chief said.

This section of Arizona is served by agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station. The station is named in memory of murdered Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. Over the weekend, Chief Modlin tweeted a video reporting the history of this station whose agents cover more than 1,000 square miles.

