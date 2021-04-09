EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mexican Cartels Control the U.S. Border, Says Rep. Chip Roy

The ongoing immigration crisis is caused by Mexican cartels and the federal government is turning a blind eye, Texas Congressman Chip Roy argues.

“The most important thing for the American people to understand is that cartels control the border,” Congressman Roy said. “This administration is allowing it to happen, they are doing it in the name of illegal immigrants and is not compassionate to be forcing people to have to go through the chains of cartels to come to the United States.”

Breitbart Texas spoke with Congressman Roy during a series of border trips where he has been trying to learn from agents on the ground and, at times, migrants themselves about the realities of the immigration crisis. According to Roy, bad policy decisions followed by poor messaging from the Biden Administration triggered the latest surge. The Gulf Cartel and the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas have operational control of the border in their respective territories and are profiting since nothing crosses without their permission.

One of the most shocking revelations is that the vast majority of migrants who reach the Texas border have suffered through threats, extortion, abuse, kidnappings, rapes, and other types of horrors at the hands of cartels, he said.

“It’s horrific,” Roy said. “I understand people that want their children to have an opportunity in the United States–I mean who wouldn’t–I get it. But let’s also keep in mind what we are doing to our neighbors to the south.”

The current path is increasing the power of cartels in Mexico who are profiting immensely, while the country’s government is getting weaker, Roy said adding that the crisis is causing a labor and brain drain in Central America.

“We should be working to have a strong Western Hemisphere, where we have strong countries and neighbors to the south,” Roy said. “We should be improving the conditions of countries to the south by working with them rather than empowering cartels.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.