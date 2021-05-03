Texas Game Wardens Rescue 10 Migrants During Rio Grande Border Crossing

Texas game wardens, DPS troopers, and Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up in the rescue of 10 migrants who became distressed while illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. Game wardens responded after hearing people screaming for help in the river.

“Our agents and partners continue to save the lives of those in need,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. “With assistance from Texas Game Wardens, we recently responded and rescued 10 migrants that were heard screaming for help from an island in the river.”

The video shows Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens in their river patrol boat approaching the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande with a group of migrant adults and children. The game wardens heard the ten migrants screaming for help and pulled them into their boat.

Once they arrived at the Texas riverbank, Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted in offloading the migrants and getting them ready for processing.

With our rise in illegal crossings, we are also seeing a notable increase in environmental impact along the Rio Grande. pic.twitter.com/Je5KFKnC86 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 29, 2021

Water rescues in the Del Rio Sector have been on the rise in recent months, Chief Skero previously discussed. Just last week, Skero announced the deployment of a new water rescue vessel — a jet ski type watercraft with a towable flotation device, Breitbart Texas reported. This first-of-its-kind Border Patrol rescue vessel will enable Del Rio Sector agents to traverse shallow water to get to migrants in distress more quickly.

Meet our newest force multiplier, the Shallow Water Rescue Craft! This vessel can be quickly deployed in any water depth, improving our agents’ abilities to conduct rescues or aid agents working from land. Greater versatility saves both lives and time. pic.twitter.com/DgCYCGUk3H — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 28, 2021

“This vessel can be quickly deployed in any water depth, improving our agents’ abilities to conduct rescues or aid agents working from land,” Skero tweeted. “Greater versatility saves both lives and time.”