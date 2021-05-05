150 Migrants Apprehended, Armed Smuggler Arrested in Failed Smuggling Attempts near Border in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 150 migrants and an armed human smuggler in multiple failed human smuggling attempts over the weekend. The arrests took place as smugglers packed migrants into a variety of vehicles, including a stolen vehicle.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted photos of multiple failed smuggling attempts where human smugglers packed migrants into vehicles. The interdictions led to the arrest of more than 150 migrants and at least one armed smuggler during vehicle stops by Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement partners.

Del Rio Sector saw 31 over-the-road smuggling attempts this weekend, resulting in over 150 arrests. We, and our law enforcement partners, encountered one smuggler with a gun and another in a stolen vehicle. Smugglers don’t stop for inclement weather and neither do we. pic.twitter.com/UZieBKcV2y — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 3, 2021

Skero reported at least one of the human smugglers arrested had a gun in their possession. In another smuggling incident, agents recovered a stolen vehicle.

Skero also tweeted the punishment handed down to a U.S. citizen teenager who was recruited into the human smuggling business with promises of “easy money.” The 19-year-old convicted human smuggler now faces a sentence of 24 months in prison and three years of probation, Skero stated.

A 19-year-old US citizen was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison with three years of probation for participating in human smuggling. What looked like easy money quickly turned into a felony record. Don’t let criminal organizations steal years of your life for their profit. pic.twitter.com/KLq0glIcCs — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 3, 2021