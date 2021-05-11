Large Migrant Groups, Unaccompanied Minors Apprehended in Arizona Desert near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended three large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona over the weekend. The agents also discovered three unaccompanied minors including a nine-year-old girl wandering by themselves near the border wall and a dangerous canal.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted an image of three unaccompanied minors walking by themselves along between a border wall and a dangerous irrigation canal on Sunday morning.

#YumaSector agents encountered a nine-year-old girl and a 12- and 17-year-old boy on the west side of Yuma Sunday morning after they illegally crossed the border into the U.S. by themselves. In the last week, agents have apprehended 24 unaccompanied children under the age of 13. pic.twitter.com/fqw35CV5GL — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) May 10, 2021

The agents took the nine-year-old girl and two boys, ages 12 and 17, into custody and processed them for transfer to ICE and Health and Human Services officials.

Also over the weekend, Yuma Sector agents apprehended three large groups of migrants near County Road 17 and the Salinity Canal. The three groups contained 42, 79, and 98 migrants respectively.

During the month of March, the last numbers officially released at this time, Yuma Sector agents apprehended 11,809 migrants. Reports show 5,231 of those were family unit aliens, 5,813 were single adult aliens, and 765 were unaccompanied alien children.

Clem tweeted that his agents apprehended 24 unaccompanied migrants just in the last week.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 21, which began on October 1, 2020, Yuma Sector agents apprehended 11,654 single adults, 8,183 family units, and 1,707 unaccompanied minors.

April migrant apprehension numbers are expected to be released later this week.