VIDEO: Texas Neighborhood Searches for Alleged Duck-Killer

HOUSTON, Texas — Residents of a west-Houston gated community are in shock after video captured a driver appearing to intentionally run over a group of protected ducks. The attack left one duck dead and a second injured.

A video captured by a home security camera in a west-Houston gated community shows a driver swerving toward a group of protected Muscovy ducks, Click2Houston NBC reported. Minutes after the driver of the silver sedan is seen running over the group of ducks, they are seen turning around and coming back to the scene of the crime.

In the video released by one of the homeowners of the gated community located at Briar Forrest and Enclave Parkway on Houston’s west side, the driver swerving in the direction of the group of ducks as they stood near the curb of the roadway.

“This was very, very intentional and everybody that’s seen the video is just appalled,” one of the residents, Larua Shamrock, told the Houston NBC affiliate. “I mean this person is just basically evil. I mean they almost went into our driveway trying to hit them.”

Neighbors reported the attack to Houston authorities and the city’s BARC Animal Shelter is said to be investigating. The video does not appear to show any identifying information. The vehicle has no front license plate or state inspection sticker — both required in Texas.

Neighbors in the community say they will be watching for the driver of the silver car to return to the community.

Muscovy ducks are a protected species in many counties in South Texas, Texas Monthly reported. However, many property owners resent the ducks because of property damage caused by “their profuse droppings.”

Another west-Houston community located a few miles from this week’s incident is sharply divided on the Muscovy duck issue and is reported to be considering slaughtering the ducks, the magazine reported.

One resident commented, “Not a fan of the ducks crapping on my trucks, not a fan of the ducks being fed away from the pond, not a fan of ducks getting in my pool, not a fan of the ducks being in the road … not a fan. Get rid of ALL of them.”

Another commenter stated, “Hate the Muscovy ducks. They’re filthy animals.”

This region of Houston was in the news earlier this week on another animal-related incident as video captured a tiger on the prowl, Breitbart Texas reported. The tiger reportedly belonged to a man who was out on bond on murder charges in neighboring Fort Bend county.

A judge in Ford Bend county revoked the alleged killer’s $50,000 bond and reset it to $300,000, Fox 26 Houston reported.