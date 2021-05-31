Cuban Migrants Found in Small Boat off Florida Coast

CBP Air and Marine Operations agents teamed up with U.S. Coast Guardsmen to disrupt two attempted human smuggling efforts on Florida’s southern coast. The effort led to the apprehension of 29 migrants.

Agents assigned to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations’ Key West Marine Unit joined forces with a team from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West to interdict a small Rustica vessel off the coast of Key West, Florida, according to a tweet from the AMO Regional Director SE.

On May 17, 2021, Key West Marine Unit AMO agents teamed up with USCG Station Key West and interdicted a Rustica vessel with 5 Cuban migrants onboard. Crews found an additional 24 migrants on Boca Grande Key. AMO & USCG apprehended a total of 29 migrants.

Agents found five Cuban nationals on the small boat attempting to illegally enter the United States.

Elsewhere on the coast, AMO agents and Coast Guardsmen found another group of 24 migrants on a vessel at Boca Grande Key, Florida.

Officials also tweeted photos of a seizure of nearly one ton of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea.

Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft, H-60, and 41′ SAFE Boat crews launched from Caribbean Air and Marine Branch to detect and interdict narcotics worth $21.7 million USD in May near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

AMO agents interdicted a “yolo” vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico. The agents found three foreign nationals from the Dominican Republic and 1,598 pounds of cocaine.