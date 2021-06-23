Migrants Found in Grain Hopper Rail Cars near Border in Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo and Del Rio Sectors found more than 40 migrants being smuggled inside grain hoppers and other rail cars near the Texas-Mexico border. The practice of smuggling migrants inside these sealed containers places the migrants in life-threatening conditions.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents inspected a train near Uvalde, Texas, according to videos tweeted by Epoch Times reporter Charlotte Cuthbertson on Tuesday. The videos show multiple migrants being unloaded by Border Patrol agents from the bottom of a sealed grain hopper. The train originated from the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas.

BORDER THREAD: Border Patrol stops train near Uvalde that are coming from Mexico via border town Eagle Pass in Texas. — 21 Mexican illegal alien males drop out of grain hopper.

— 4 Honduran males hiding in other cars. pic.twitter.com/uNMlOeSLud — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 21, 2021

Agents removed 21 Mexican nationals from the grain hopper and four Honduran migrants from other rail cars on the same train.

They’ll be returned to Mexico today or tomorrow and it’s likely many will try again in a few days. pic.twitter.com/EYF327Izru — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 22, 2021

Under Title 42 COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Trump administration, the migrants will be expelled to Mexico.

In the neighboring Laredo Sector, Hebbronville Station agents found 16 more migrants being smuggled in grain hoppers and other rail cars. The agents uncovered the failed smuggling attempt near Hebbronville, Texas during the morning of June 22, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents inspected the train and found 15 migrants from Mexico locked inside the grain hoppers. They also found another Mexican national in a separate railcar, officials said.

“This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. Fortunately, in this case, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to a heat-related injury.”