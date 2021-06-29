Seven Criminal Migrants, Gang Members Arrested After Illegally Re-Crossing Border into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested multiple cartel/gang members, deported sex offenders, and a convicted killer during a four-day period ending on Monday.

Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents responded on Friday afternoon to a call for assistance from an Air and Marine Operations agent regarding a detained migrant. The agents arrived and identified the migrant as being illegally present in the United States and placed him under arrest, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

During processing, all migrants undergo a biometric background investigation, officials previously told Breitbart Texas. The criminal background records check revealed the migrant, a Mexican national, has a conviction by a court in Coffee County, Georgia. The court found the Mexican man guilty of statutory rape and sentenced him to 10 years in state prison.

On Saturday morning, McAllen Station agents apprehended a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border near Mission, Texas. Agents identified one of the female migrants, a 30-year-old Salvadoran, as a member of the 18th Street gang.

McAllen Station agents working the border near Havana, Texas, a few hours later apprehended a group of six migrants who had just illegally entered the U.S. During a background investigation, the agents identified one of the migrants as a member of the Gulf Cartel.

Border Patrol agents patrolling the vast ranchlands of Brooks County, Texas, on Saturday encountered a group of five migrants near Falfurrias. The agents identified one of the men, a Salvadoran national, as a member of the 18th Street gang.

Criminal court records indicate the Salvadoran man received a conviction from a New York court in Nassau County for criminal possession of a weapon/intent to use. The court sentenced the man to two years in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release. A Nassau County Police Department officer arrested the gang member a second time for assault 2nd degree. The court convicted the Salvadoran man and sentenced him to two years in prison and 18 months of supervision. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers removed the criminal alien after he completed his sentences.

On Sunday morning, Fort Brown Station agents arrested a group of eight migrants who illegally crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas. A records check revealed a conviction in Texas court following the Mexican national’s arrest by Brownsville Police for sexual assault, a 2nd-degree felony, officials reported. The court sentenced the man to five years of probation before ERO officers removed him from the U.S.

Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call Sunday evening from a lost migrant who wanted to surrender in the brush near Kingsville, Texas. Border Patrol agents began a search for the lost migrant and found him a short time later. A records check identified the migrant as a Salvadoran national and confirmed his membership in the hyperviolent MS-13 gang.

McAllen Station agents working the processing center found a Honduran migrant with a conviction in Lake Charles, Louisiana, for negligent homicide. The court sentenced the man to two years in prison before ERO officers removed him from the U.S.