Two Fugitives Found with 18 Migrants in Texas Ranch Shed near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended migrants hiding in a Texas rancher’s shed near Hebbronville on July 8. Two wanted fugitives were found within the group.

Agents assigned to the Hebbronville Border Patrol Station on July 8 received information about suspicious activity on a ranch located southwest of the city of Hebbronville, Texas, according to Laredo Sector officials. Agents responded and found 20 people hiding in a shed.

The agents interviewed the migrants and learned they had been transported to the location by a smuggler driving a white Ford pickup. The agents found the truck parked nearby, officials stated.

The agents conducted immigration interviews and identified the migrants as being illegally present in the United States. Officials report two of the migrants were under the age of eight and were accompanied.

Further investigation identified two as having outstanding warrants for failure to appear on criminal charges, officials stated.

The agents identified one as 20-year-old Lionel Guiterrez-Quintanilla, a Salvadoran national. The Wharton County Sheriff’s office in Texas issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for human smuggling charges.

The second fugitive, 34-year-old Pedro Noel Tiu-Po, a Guatemalan, has a warrant from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Conroe, Texas, for failure to appear on a charge of DWI and probation violations.

The agents arrested both men and turned them over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for extradition. They also seized the white pickup that the smuggler used in the failed attempt to move the migrants inland from the border.

Ranchers in South Texas have been feeling the pressure of the migrant surge, Breitbart Texas reported. Ranchers argue changes in immigration and border security policies by the Biden Administration created danger and personal costs to those living along the border. Record migrant crossings leave residents as far as a hundred miles from the border scrambling to keep up with the damages caused to their property.

“The folks along the border will tell you that they have always dealt with illegals but this is different,” Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening told Breitbart Texas. ” The sheer magnitude and number of people moving through is overwhelming. The brashness and expectations of the people is different than years ago.”