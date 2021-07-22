Texas, Florida State Police Apprehend Migrant Group at Southwest Border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Florida Wildlife Conservation officers responded to a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande. The Texas and Florida officials are deployed as part of Operation Lone Star.

The region has been hard hit in recent months and is now the second busiest crossing point for migrants outside the Rio Grande Valley. On Wednesday, more than 100 mostly Venezuelan nationals crossed in this vicinity in under an hour. Border Patrol scrambled throughout the day to address the rapid influx of migrants coming across the rain-swollen river.

Breitbart Texas observed as migrants prepared to cross, ultimately wading chest-deep. The swift river has risen over the last few days due to recent rains.

A marine crew with the Texas Department of Public Safety Florida Wildlife and Conservation came ashore nearby and responded. A short while later, the officers managed to locate the group on the United States side of the river and made the apprehension. The group was ultimately turned over to Border Patrol for processing. The nationality of the group is unknown.

Operation Lone Star involves the deployment of more than 1,000 Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Texas Army National Guard soldiers. In addition to the support from Florida State Highway Patrol and Wildlife Conservation, additional officers from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Arkansas, and Ohio have deployed to assist as well.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.